Italian Emma Morano, last known survivor of 19th century, dies at 117

ROME: Emma Morano, an Italian woman believed to have been the oldest person alive and the last survivor of the 19th century, died Saturday at the age of 117, Italian media reported. Morano, born on November 29 1899, died at her home in Verbania, in northern Italy, the reports said. According to the US-based Gerontology Research Group (GRG), Morano ceded the crown of the world’s oldest human being to Jamaican Violet Brown, who was born on March 10, 1900. Morano’s death, at the age of 117 years and 137 days, means there is no one living known to have been born before 1900.

AFP