Italian prelate named PH apostolic nuncio

Pope Francis has appointed Italian Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia as the Vatican’s ambassador to the Philippines.

The new appointment was announced by the Vatican on Tuesday. Caccia will replace Archbishop Giuseppe Pinto, who was named papal nuncio to Croatia.

Caccia, a native of Milan, has been the apostolic nuncio to Lebanon since 2009. He was born on April 1, 1978 and ordained on June 11, 1983. He served as Assessor for General Affairs of the Vatican Secretariat of State before his appointment as apostolic nuncio to Lebanon on July 16, 2009. He was consecrated as a bishop on Sept. 12, 2009.

The Philippines will be Caccia’s second post as an ecclesiastical diplomat.

