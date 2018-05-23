Italy awaits president’s decision on new PM for euroskeptic government

ROME: Italy was Wednesday awaiting the president’s decision on whether to approve little-known lawyer Giuseppe Conte as prime minister to lead a populist, euroskeptic government which is already causing unease in Brussels. The anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the far-right League nominated Conte, 54, to head a coalition government in a bid to end two months of political deadlock following March’s inconclusive general election. President Sergio Mattarella hosted the speakers of the lower house and the Senate on Tuesday to discuss Conte’s nomination. The head of state has to agree to the parties’ candidate and ministerial team before they can seek approval for the new government in parliament. Italian media said the president could make an announcement on Wednesday. Mattarella’s endorsement would take the two parties a step closer to setting up a euroskeptic, anti-austerity government in the eurozone’s third-biggest economy.

AFP