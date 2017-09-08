Italy, EU, Russia join Mindanao business confab

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: About 600 business leaders and stakeholders in the country have gathered here since Thursday for the three-day 26th Mindanao Business Conference (Minbizon) 2017 that focuses on the integration of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ economy. Cris Tagapa, head of the 26th Minbizon, said representatives of the European Union (EU), Italy and Russia joined this year’s largest gathering of business leaders, stakeholders, and investors held annually in one of the chosen cities in Mindanao. Robert Pizzaro, president of Oro Chamber and this year’s Minbizcon host, said the American Chamber of Commerce, one of the major supporters of the event failed Earlier, India and China promised to send representatives, but based on the registration Thursday, only the representatives from Italy, EU and Russia have joined the three-day conference that would end this Saturday afternoon with President Rodrigo Duterte as the main speaker. One of the resolutions Minbizcon would likely endorse to the President is the construction of the Mindanao Railway that would link the major cities in Mindanao.