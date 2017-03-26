Italy recognizes CCP president

Renowned pianist, Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) president Raul Sunico was recently bestowed the “Commendatore nell’Ordine della Stella d’Italia” (“Order of the Star of Italy”) award by the president of the Republic of Italy represented by Italian ambassador to the Philippines Mossimo Roscigno. Sunico was cited for his contributions in strengthening the cultural bridge between Italy and the Philippines.

Ambassador Roscigno praised Sunico as CCP President and artist of international fame, institutional and intellectual leadership, matched by organizational capability, for offering a great service to the culture of the country, in his specific field, and beyond, thanks to his skills, personality and strong commitment for the advancement of Filipino national and cultural development.

In Ambassador Roscigno’s words, Sunico was “an admirer of Italian culture, especially the great musical tradition of Italy, where he always collaborated with maximum availability, generosity and dedication to the cultural initiatives of the Italian Embassy, often hosting them at the CCP, providing every possible support, and helping to promote Italian events at best,” in spite of his numerous commitments and responsibilities.

Sunico is one of the 1986 Outstanding Young Men Awardees for Arts and Music. He has performed with many of the most prestigious Orchestras in the world. His reputation was solidified with many awards from prestigious international piano competitions, and holds the singular distinction of being the only pianist ever to perform the four piano concertos of Sergei Rachmaninoff in a single evening. He has earned international recognition not only as a concert pianist, but also as a composer-arranger and promoter in the world of Philippine music.

The said award is given to honor distinguished individuals, people who continue to play a very special and distinctive role in the cultural scene of the Philippines at large, as well as in the cultural relations between Italy and the Philippines.