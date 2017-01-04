ITC gives SMEs a chance to tap int’l markets

THE International Trade Center (ITC) is working to address trade obstacles and help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to access international markets.

The joint agency of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the United Nations is offering a program on non-tariff measures (NTM) that undertakes concrete actions to deal with regulatory and procedural trade obstacles.

The NTM program comprises three main components: regulatory mapping, NTM business surveys and solution packages, the ITC noted in a statement. The regulatory mapping consists of collection, review and classification of trade-related regulations.

ITC has made data from over 90 countries publicly available through its Market Access Map.

It conducts large-scale surveys of businesses on their experiences with NTMs in import-export transactions.

The NTM business survey identifies the prominent obstacles companies face regarding products and which particular partner country are involved.

The agency has implemented NTM business surveys in 67 countries and conducted 28,255 phone interviews and 8,189 face-to-face interviews.

The NTM program has 23,000 trade obstacles (NTM cases) on record as reported by companies doing trade with 185 countries.