‘It’s all about money, money, money’ as son in father’s slay returned to PH

A SON who allegedly killed his father in 2013 after he was threatened with disinheritance was finally brought back to the Philippines after he was arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Monday.

Nelson Antonio, who was said to have shot his father, Antonio P. Antonio, to death in their home in Paranaque City, was presented in a press conference.

The older Antonio was shot six times in September 2013 by his son who confessed to the crime in an investigation in 2013.

A manhunt was ordered on Antonio after he left the country for Singapore in December 2013 and lived the life of a fugitive for almost five years.

According to the PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) Director Albert Ferro, a concerned overseas Filipino worker in Abu Dhabi contacted him after a Filipino TV show featured the crime story of Antonio’s death back in December 2017.

The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) arrested the young Antonio on February 16 returned to the country on Sunday.

According to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Director Roel Obusan the businessman was killed after he threatened to disinherit his son.

“The motive is money. When he (Nelson) signed a check, there was an embezzlement that happened, which angered the father, who threatened to remove his inheritance. The son did not want his inheritance to be removed so he killed him,” Obusan said in Filipino.

The young Antonio is currently facing parricide charges and will be presented to the Regional Trial Court Branch 257 of Parañaque City for the procedural return of warrant upon completion of booking procedures and documentation. ROY NARRA