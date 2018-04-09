Its Bishamon for Customer’s Cradle

Customer’s Cradle, a popular full-service car care shop down South, recently opened its second shop along DaangHari Road in Bacoor, Cavite. According to Why Dagondon, the new branch was established to strategically service the needs of its patrons from the Cavite and Laguna area, and to ease the flow of customer traffic in their Las Pinas, Muntinlupa branch.

As a shop that has planted their roots to customer satisfaction and good service, Customer’s Cradle has always chosen the most reliable shop equipment and tools. At the heart of their operations is the backbone of automotive repair and maintenance centers, the car lift systems from John Bean and Bishomon. For years, Customer’s Cradle has always known that a crucial element for efficiency and fast after sales service of any car dealer or repair shop is using the right equipment which can make or break a company.

For decades, Bishamon automotive lift systems have been the standard and the most preferred line of lift systems in both the international and domestic auto industry. Bishamon lifters dominates 75 percent of the Japan automotive services industry and has been ISO 14001 certified since 2003. It is Japan’s most trusted brand because of its safety and build quality, and is the only “Made in Japan” car lift system in the country today.

For decades, car dealers such as Isuzu, Toyota, Mitsubishi, Honda, and Mazda dealers have been using Bishamon lifters due to its reliability. “It carries a lifetime warranty, plus the availability of parts and after sales service means a lot to our business.

“We have been using Bishamon lifters for the past 10 years and it is not complicated to maintain. All you do is take care of the grease for the moving parts and the lifters just keep on going without any hassle,” explained Customer Cradle owner Why Dagondon.

Bishamon quality has been tested to still work despite being subjected to natural calamities such as floods, earthquakes, and even zero maintenance.

Founded in 1949 by Yasuo Sugiura of Sugiyasu Iron Works, Bishamon Lifters is Japan’s number one car lift system and is a globally recognized brand for its reliability and build quality. Bishamon is exclusively distributed by Emicor Incorporated since 1980 and is the choice of car dealers nationwide. Emicor is also the distributor for Smart Parking systems.

For details on how to maintain and pamper your car, visit Customer’s Cradle.