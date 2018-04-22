‘It’s gonna be a war!’ – Arano

“It’s gonna be a war.”

Thus declared Lucas Matthysse’s manager Mario Arano Saturday, a day before he and his world Boxing Association welterweight champion ward leave for Los Angeles following a five-day stay in the country to promote the latter’s coming fight with Manny Pacquiao this July.

Matthysse and Arano, along with Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez, arrived in Manila Wednesday last week to join Pacquiao and his team in a to-day promotional two-city press tour held that day in Manila and Kuala Lumpur Friday.

Pacquiao, now 38 and Mattyhsse, four years his junior, square off in the 12-round showdown for the Argentine’s 147-pound belt July 15 at the Axiata Arena in that Malaysian capital.

“It’s gonna to be a war, I tell you,” Arano told this writer even as he reiterated what he and his pupil have been proposing since they flew in here and even before enplaning to L.A. where they began their trip to the Philippines.

“And after the war, we’ll be seeing Lucas’ hands raised and the Argentine flag waving aloft inside that Malaysian Arena,” Arano bragged, drawing nod from Matthysse, who was sitting beside him inside the departure area of the Malaysia International Airport while waiting for their flight to Manila.

Asked why Matthysse looked sad, Arsano answered back, “Well he’s indeed, sad leaving your country, which he and even myself, has started to love. Beautiful country, beautiful and very kind people. No wonder people who’ve gone here before and whom we talked to always want to come back here.”

From L.A., Arano said, they’ll proceed to Chino City, in the US entertainment capital’s suburbs where they will be joined by trainer Joel Diaz, who’ll be overseeing his training.

“He’s also sad because he was also looking for a new girlfriend here but failed to see one because of our busy schedule,” Arano kiddingly said as Matthysse, a divorcee with one daughter, just smiled.

Preparations, the manager assured, will start after one or two days rest. “We’ve undergone a very hectic schedule since we left Trelew, the fighter’s hometown, and we have to recover lost time soon.”

Arano disclosed Matthysse had already been training in earnest even before the fight with the Filipino eight-division champion was announced “but whatever we gained, we lost almost all.”

“No regret though,” he quickly added. “The trip here was worth it. For one, we were able, not only meet Manny Pacquiao in person for the first time, we also were able to size him up.”

“Manny though, like your people, is very kind. He and his team treated us not as opponents but as friends, especially Lucas. We’ll never forget our experience here,” Arano said.

“Manny promised us that should he win, he’s willing to defend the title in Argentina,” he said. Well, we’ll reciprocate the gesture. If he so wishes, we’ll also give him a chance here in Manila.”