IT’S IN THE BAG

Michael Kors Bancroft

Meticulously handcrafted in Florence, Italy, Michael Kor’s newest Bancroft evokes practical, timeless glamor, making it a fitting addition to the brand’s exceptional bag family. The Bancroft bag is made from the highest quality, European-sourced leathers and is available in an array of exotic finishes and trims. Delighting fashionistas, the bag’s interior is thoughtfully designed with zippers, flat pockets and soft, Italian cotton-twill lining. Side gussets snap in or out, altering the shape of the bag for a versatile sensibility. The polished lock hardware, on the other hand, is reminiscent of a classic train case.

Michael Kors is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Power Plant Mall, Rustan’s Makati and Shangri-La Plaza Mall.