IT’S RAINING GIN

Held every second Saturday of June, World Gin Day was the brainchild of British blogger and ginthusiast Neil Houston. What started as a regular gathering of gin-loving friends back in 2009 has grown into a worldwide celebration with another ginthusiast Emma Stokes, aka the Gin Monkey, continuing this tradition of celebrating the juniper based spirit. Today, World Gin Day is celebrated in over 30 countries, reaching about 50 million people from around the world. In the Philippines, the celebration of gin will not only be for a day but for the whole month off June. Kicking off the celebration at the poolside of the Edsa Shangri-La Hotel in Mandaluyong City were famous personalities Maggie Wilson, Will Devaughn, Cecile Zamora Van Straten—also know in the blogosphere as Chuvaness—, coach Tim Cone and Greg Slaughter. A series of nationwide activities is slated.