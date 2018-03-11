It’s still June Mar

June Mar Fajardo is the Big Difference. Since the great late Carlos Loyzaga hung up his basketball shoes a long time ago, there has never been a big man that deserves the moniker “Big Difference” until now. The hulking 6’11” four-time Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Most Valuable Player from Cebu continues to dominate the game today, which is why his San Miguel Beermen (SMB) team is heavily favored to annex its fourth straight Philippine Cup crown.

Currently (as of press time), SMB is enjoying a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven semis over sister team Ginebra San Miguel. In Game 1, Fajardo’s numbers were nothing impressive. His nine-points, seven-rebounds, three assists and two-blocks might be outstanding for any other player but June Mar. These are just not indicative of the way he dominates the league. But his squad was dominant versus an equally talented Ginebra side, leading all the way until the final count of 102-90. The Beermen built several double-digit leads, and were up by 15 going into the last ten minutes of play. As Fajardo was shackled on offense, his teammates had a field day lighting up the Big Dome with precise outside artillery. Yes, they accounted for an eye-popping sixteen triples, on an incredible 47.1% shooting clip. Anytime a team shoots this well from beyond the arc, it’s almost impossible to beat. Marcio Lassiter and Arwind Santos had five treys each, while Von Pessumal added four. Alex Cabagnot also chipped in two. So why are these deadly shooters given the space to get open looks? Simple, it’s because of June Mar. Ginebra coach Tim Cone, the PBA’s winningest coach with 20 titles, played the high percentage game, which is logical. Before the semis, Fajardo exploded for 35 points against TNT Ka Tropa in their quarterfinal match. And so it made sense that Cone zeroed in on stopping Fajardo in the post. But this was a gamble too as the numbers suggest.

Even before the Philippine Cup kicked off, most everybody already conceded the title to SMB. How do you stop a highly talented roster that’s built around Fajardo? The Beermen are formidable both inside and outside the paint because of their scoring prowess. And of all the teams, Ginebra seems to have the best chance in upending SMB because of its deep and star-studded line-up. But seven-foot center Greg Slaughter was on and off the court in this tournament due to injuries. He missed Game 1 of the semis, and it’s still uncertain if he could suit up anytime soon. A Cebuano like June Mar, Greg could’ve been the answer to the Fajardo riddle. Slaughter is an inch taller than Fajardo with almost the same heft. He could match-up with June Mar one-on-one and the rest of the Gin Kings can cover the outside gunners of SMB. Cone’s job would’ve been a lot easier, and Ginebra would’ve had more than a Chinaman’s chance of downing the mighty Beermen.

But until Slaughter makes his return to the hard court, Cone will have to dig deeper into his bag of tricks to pull one over SMB. TNT fared better against SMB in the quarterfinal game even when Fajardo did a lot of damage inside the shaded lane. Ka Tropa was only down by five points entering the fourth period. But the Beermen converted on a number of tough shots that finally broke the back of TNT in the last few minutes to escape with the 106-93 triumph. SMB shot just 7-of-19 from downtown.

Should Cone now gamble with a single-coverage defense on June Mar? It could work. But then again, that’s easier said than done. Cone is a brilliant bench tactician who can come out with creative ways to win. But so is SMB coach Leo Austria, who has steered the Beermen to the last three PBA All-Filipino championships. As it is right now, SMB seems likely to barge into the finals. Things could change however if Slaughter is given the green light to see action in the semis. Of course, it’s also a matter of how fit and healthy Greg is when he makes his comeback. Is he ready to face off with a familiar adversary – Fajardo, the Big Difference?