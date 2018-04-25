‘It’s the right move,’ says Palace on deportation of Australian nun

MALACANANG on Wednesday defended the move of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) forfeiting the missionary visa of Australian nun Patricia Fox for her alleged “involvement in partisan politics,” saying it is “the right move.”

In a text message, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said that Fox violated the terms of her missionary visa.

“That’s the right move,” Roque told The Manila Times, when asked about the BI’s order for Fox to leave the country after it forfeited her missionary visa for “her involvement in partisan politics.”

The BI ordered Fox to leave the country within 30 days after receiving the order.

In a separate interview, Roque insisted that the BI observed the proper processes before issuing its order against Fox.

“Dumaan naman po ito sa proseso. Nagkakaroon po ng preliminary investigation kung dapat nga ba siyang i-subject to deportation proceedings. Nagkaroon ng ebidensiya na talagang sumali siya sa mga political activities,” Roque said during an intetview with GMA News.

(This has undergone certain processes. Preliminary investigation has been conducted to determine if she would be subjected to deportation proceedings. There had been evidence that she indeed joined political activities.)

Fox, a 71-year-old Australian nun and advocate of land reform and peasant rights, was detained at the office of the BI from Monday to Tuesday last week over allegations that she violated a local order barring foreign participation in political assemblies.

The Palace initially said that the detention may have been a mistake and apologies were in order.

But Roque presented a photo taken on April 9 speaking at a rally organized by the Kilusang Mayo Uno (May 1 Movement) and Gabriela party-list in front of the local Coca-Cola factory in Davao City.