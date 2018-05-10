It’s Warriors over Rockets – odds

Don’t look now, but the Golden State Warriors are favored in their NBA Western Conference finals showdown with the No. 1 seed Houston Rockets.

The two-time champion Warriors, according to the Las Vegas-based Westgate SuperBook, opened-185 picks to prevail in their best-of-seven confrontation with the Rockets starting Monday.

The Rockets, on the other hand, opened as + 155. The price grew to Warriors -190 in just two hours after it posted.

Houston though is a 2-point favorite in Game 1 Monday.

The Warriors made it to the Finals at the expense of the New Orleans Pelicans in five games, 4-1, while the Rockets advanced through the same 4-1 count over the Utah Jazz.

The betting odds favoring Golden State came despite its two losses to Houston in the two teams’ three regular season meetings where the Warriors were odds on picks to prevail.

The Warriors have won two of the last three NBA titles, both at the expense of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. This is the first time that the Rockets are playing in the Conference Finals since 2015.

The Cavs, for their parts, are finals of Eastern Conference and will be facing the Boston Celtics, who just outlasted he Philadelphia 76ers, 114-112, Thursday.

NBA fans all over the world have finally reached their long awaited match up between the Warriors and the Rockets in the finals. Unlike every playoff series in the last four seasons under Steve Kerr, the Warriors will open the series on the road for the first time since their first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014.

The Warriors had the second best road record in the NBA in the regular season at 29-12 behind the Rockets’ 31-10.

In their careers against the Rockets, Steph Curry averaged 22.6 points per game on 47 percent shooting overall and 40 percent from deep, with Kevin Durant 26.7 points per game on 48 percent shooting overall and 40 percent from deep.

Klay Thompson had 18 points per game on 42 percent shooting overall and 35 percent from deep and Draymond Green 10.5 points per game on 47 percent shooting overall and 31 percent from deep.

Against the Warriors, James Harden has submitted 21.9 points clip per game on 41 percent shooting overall and 34 percent from deep, Chris Paul is 18.7 points per game on 45 percent shooting overall and 38 percent from deep and Eric Gordon, 16.8 points per game on 38 percent shooting overall and 31 percent from deep.

The Warriors went 1-2 against the Rockets in the regular season, but neither team was ever at their full roster in the games. In their first match up of the regular season, the Warriors were without Andre Iguodala for the entirety of the game, and without Draymond Green in the fourth quarter.

In their second meeting this season, the Warriors were without Kevin Durant and the Rockets were without James Harden. Finally in their third match up, the Warriors were without Iguodala again and the Rockets were without Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green.