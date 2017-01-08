Ivan Dorschner ignores comparisons with best bud James Reid

Filipino-American Ivan Dorschner is now officially a GMA Network talent and a certified leading man after inking a two-year contract with the studio’s Artist Center in November 2016.

Dorschner is one of the four good looking guys—alongside Addy Raj, Ken Chan and Jak Roberto—cast to competing against one another to win the heart of soap opera princess Barbie Forteza in Meant To Be, the newest romantic-comedy series on GMA’s prime time line-up beginning tonight.

The 26-year-old hunk was a former housemate of the ABS-CBN reality show Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Clash 2010 where his best buddy James Reid emerged the winner. But even as Dorschner has moved on to the rival network to pursue his own acting career, he is still unable to avoid being compared to the rival network’s current favorite leading man.

Asked for comment on the matter, Dorschner simply said, “Honestly, we don’t really put our minds into it [the constant comparison]. When I was cast in Meant To Be, I told James about it right away and he gave me advice and perspectives [on the role]. The comparisons don’t matter because there is no pressure at all [between us]. James is different. I don’t think an artist will succeed if he plans to copy a certain person; he needs to find a different way, a different flavor.”

Thanks to James

To prove that there is nary a trace of competition between him and Reid, Dorschner revealed, “His support for me is overwhelming. We even have the same stylist sometimes. And every time someone talks to him about me, he only speaks good things about me and I do that too, of course. James is one of my best friends here in the Philippines. We’re all we have sometimes.”

The newest GMA artist further shared that Reid has asked him how it feels to work at the rival network.

“I told him it feels great; it feels right. He said something like,’ Well, that’s really good, I think you’ll get to experience a lot of things in GMA’.”

It was Reid apparently who convinced Dorschner to return to the Philippines and pursue his dream to be an actor after going back to the US when Pinoy Big Brother concluded.

“I went back to the States to be with my family. For three years, I wasn’t able to see them so of course I had to build my relationship with them again. I also studied and took a few creative workshops in Los Angeles,” he recalled.

“When he and Nadine [Lustre] visited the US in May [2016], I went to meet them and took them out to a restaurant. James told me, ‘Bro, I think there’s still something for you in the Philippines. I think you really should come back. I know you can do it’.”

With renewed confidence, Dorschner returned to Manila in August, and after several auditions happily landed one of the lead roles in Meant To Be.

Heart to heart

Moving on to other matters—those of the heart to be more specific—Dorschner said he is not in a relationship at the moment. It will be remembered that he dated Filipino-American actress and singer Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, known for her stints on Disney Channel’s youth-oriented shows Camp Rock and Hannah Montana, but admitted they’ve broken up. He refused to elaborate on what happened only saying Tagle is “a very private person.”

By pure coincidence, his leading lady Forteza had also broken with teen actor Kiko Estrada so that Dorschner could neither avoid the question on the possibility of falling for the actress.

“We don’t think about it, we just focus on our show because we are the first program to premiere on GMA Telebabad this year. We just help each other on the set and that’s [about]it. I am not looking for another relationship anytime soon.”

Doschner and Forteza worked together in Maynila sometime in 2011, which has made them at ease on this new project.

Joining Doschner, Raj, Chan, Roberto and Forteza in Meant To Be are former That’s Entertainment Triplets Manilyn Reynes, Sheryl Cruz and Tina Paner, Keempee De Leon, Sef Cadayona, Gloria Romero, Stephanie Sol, Zymic Jaranila and Mika dela Cruz.

Under the direction of LA Madridejos, Meant To be airs tonight right after Alyas Robin Hood.