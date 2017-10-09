Iza Calzado engaged to Fil-Brit boyfriend

ABS-CBN actress Iza Calzado is now engaged! Her Filipino-British entrepreneur boyfriend Ben Wintle proposed to the talented celebrity in Tagaytay on Sunday, in front of close friends and family.

Calzado and Wintle have been together for five years now.

Good friend and fashion designer Rajo Laurel posted an Instagram a photo of Wintle down on his knee offering Calzado a ring.

“Iza said yes! Congratulations to my friends @missizacalzado & @benmwintle on their engagement! What a blessing to witness this special moment in your lives. So happy for you both!” the caption read.

Calzado’s manager Noel Ferrer also posted a short video of the proposal. The clip shows an emotional Calzado wiping away tears. She also jokingly bit the ring that Wintle brought out to check if it was real.

“And the greatest of all … is love,” captioned the manager.

Meanwhile, Karylle Tatlonghari-Yuzon—the couple’s friend and business partner for their mobile application venture Booky—in uploading a video clip of the proposal shared a short story about the couple and how Wintle asked the actress’ dad, late director and choreographer Lito Calzado, for permission to date Calzado when he was admitted in the hospital before.

“I first met @benmwintle and his payong in almon marina…then we watched the Black Eyed Peas later that night. Eventually, we became partners in his @bookyapp, traveled to KL, LA, shared stories about adventures,” Yuzon wrote.

“I’ve watched him as a pole on the dance floor and i watched him gently stay at iza’s side during the bad times. I made sure to get Tito Lito’s approval which of course Ben Tumbling got at the hospital. @missizacalzado, you know how much we love each other naman na. Love u both and congratulations,” she narrated.

Celebrity fashion stylist Kat Cruz, who was also present at the event, shared a photo of the engagement ring.

“And she said yes,” Cruz captioned.

During an episode in the now-defunct show “Kris TV”, Calzado and Wintle talked about how they met back in 2011 during a magazine event. At the time, Calzado was still moving on from her failed relationship of two-and-a-half years with businessman Atticus King.

“I was heartbroken that time. That was the first night that I told myself that I’m going to stay out, socialize, mingle, and hopefully meet somebody. I was really looking for a foreigner that night because I’ve never dated a foreigner,” she admitted.

According to Calzado, Wintle approached her first and asked if he could invite to be friends on Facebook.

“Tinawanan ko siya kasi ang daming mga fake accounts sa Facebook. So sabi ko, ‘you know what, let’s not complicate things. Just get my number.’ Ganun kasi naiirita ako pag madami pang games,” she said.

“He was there for me. He was very strong, patient kasi nga gulo gulo pa ako noon,” Calzado further recalled in that interview, especially during her father’s death in November 2011.

From hereon, Calzado will have her with him (hopefully) for eternity.