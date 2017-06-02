Iza Calzado gets singled out for ‘A Love To Last’ acting

PLUS: Will it be goodbye to LizQuen with Liza Soberano as Darna?

One of the most watched programs on ABS-CBN aside from “FPJ’s Ang Probinsiyano” is the family drama “A Love To Last” which stars Bea Alonzo, Ian Veneracion and Iza Calzado.

It is Iza’s fine display of acting as the mother trying to win her children back that gets talked about on social media.

Most viewers of the series say that Iza is winning the acting battle with Bea Alonzo hands down. No contest.

Of course, Iza is thankful and flattered that her performance is being singled out.

For wannabe-actresses looking for a role model to emulate, the acting of Iza in A Love To Last is definitely a must-see every night. The timing is just perfect, the emotions on point.

But even if her acting is being singled out, Iza humbly says she can’t take sole credit for it. She credits the entire production team for making her acting look good. “This is a team effort. All of us are working hard to come up with a good show,” she said.

Iza is so good that she ought to win all the Best Supporting Actress awards up for grabs in the forthcoming TV awards. A performance like hers should not go unrewarded.

* * *

As expected by many, Liza Soberano has been chosen as the new Darna in the movie to be produced by Star Cinema under the direction of Erik Matti.

This is definitely a big break for Liza. Any star tapped to play this creation by Mars Ravelo will surely be skyrocketed to new heights of fame and popularity, just like how it boosted Vilma Santos’ star status.

With her playing as Darna, Liza will leave her partner Enrique Gil in the sidelines. The two made a number of hit TV series together and movies as well but with Liza playing the iconic character, this will separate her from their loveteam.

Enrique can’t play the role of Ding as Darna’s sidekick, since that role is meant for a kid like Onyok.

If the makers of Darna would want Enrique to be part of the film, maybe they can create a role for him. But if you really think about it, people only remember Darna, and possibly the villain Valentina.

Does this mean goodbye to LizQuen?

* * *

The cameras have started grinding for “Deadma Walking,” the debut directorial assignment of Julius Alfonso from the Palanca award-winning script of Eric Cabahug.

The film stars Joross Gamboa and Edgar Allan Guzman, two of the finest young actors in the country today.

The film, which will be submitted as entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival, is produced by T-Rex Productions, owned by Rex Tiri (who also owns the Limbaga 77 Restaurant.

Among the many scripts submitted to him last year, it was Deadma Walking that took Tiri’s fancy. He called for script submissions because he was looking for that one project that would pique his interest and make him gamble in producing again.

He is still bent in joining the Metro Manila Film Festival even if “Moonlight Over Baler” by the late Gil Portes was not accepted as entry last year. Said film was shown instead this year.

If ever Deadma Walking gets accepted as an entry at the MMFF, they know that it will surely be compared to “Die Beautiful,” which is about friendship between two cross-dressing gays (Paolo Ballesteros and Christian Bables) with a funeral and wake as backdrop.

In the story, John (Gamboa) who is dying, fakes his own death, wake and funeral with the help of his friend Mark (Guzman). The gist though is about what one is willing to do for a friend.

“We have a different story that we believe is very entertaining yet tugs at the heartstrings,” said the film producer.