Iza Calzado talks about her Osaka Festival winning role

After bringing pride to the country with her Yakushi Pearl Award or Best Performer Award from the prestigious 2017 Osaka Asian Film Festival on Saturday, Iza Calzado is still on cloud nine.

On her Instagram account @missizacalzado, the ABS-CBN actress shared why the Jerold Tarrog-helmed movie was both special and challenging for her.

“I wanted to work on it because I wanted to do something out of the box. I auditioned for it, got the part and then went on a roller coaster ride for a month last May 2016,” Calzado wrote.

In the psychological thriller Bliss, Calzado plays Jane Ciego, an actress in her 30s who decided to produce her own film to win some respect in the industry where she started as a child. However, things get awry when she gets injured on set and suddenly starts to hear strange sounds. She soon finds herself in a company of people who seemingly want to harm her.

Calzado further talked about the demands of her role in her post. “I got sick twice while filming because the role was very physically and emotionally demanding, especially when you’re on set for almost 24 hours. It was challenging but fun, thanks to the whole team behind it.”

Yet in another post, the social media darling also talked about the Land of the Rising Sun to be a special place for her parents, making her win in Osaka more meaningful.

“Japan is a special place for our family. My father [the late choreographer and director Lito Calzado]had a business in the 70s-80s-90s which sent Filipino entertainers to Japan. Both my parents spoke fluent Japanese, even my brother had a brief stint DJing in some clubs in Japan. Osaka was one of the places they frequented and my mom studied Japanese language there,” Calzado wrote.

Also starring Ian Veneracion and TJ Trinidad, Adrienne Vergara, and Michael de Mesa, Bliss was one of the three Filipino films that competed in the 12th edition of the Osaka Asian Film Fest. The other two were Sigrid Andrea Bernardo’s Kita Kita and Borgy Torre’s Tisay.

The movie will be shown in Philippine theaters in May.