Iza Calzado tops Ani ng Dangal awardees

Winning one Best Actress award after another, including a Yakushi Pearl Award in the 2017 Osaka Film Festival, Iza Calzado has bagged yet another recognition for her exceptional performance in the movie “Bliss.” This time, the dramatic actress received the accolade from no less than the prestigious National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA)’s Ani ng Dangal Awards.

“Masarap mapansin sa ibang bansa ngunit walang kasing-tamis ang mabigyan ng parangal sa sarili mong bayan [It is a nice feeling to be recognized abroad but nothing feels greater than getting recognition from your motherland],” the actress shared during her acceptance speech.

An annual event, the anticipated ceremony awarded 62 outstanding artists for 2018, chosen from six arts fields namely, Cinema, Dance, Dramatic Arts, Literary Arts, Music and Visual Arts. The awarding was held on February 26 at Ayuntamiento Building in Intramuros, Manila.

Organized by NCCA, led by its chairman and National Artist Virgilio Almario and, executive director Rico Pableo Jr., deputy executive director Marichu Tellano, and Commissioner for the Arts Teddy Co, the Ani ng Dangal (meaning, harvest of honors) Awards recognizes artists, cultural workers and works that have earned international awards and accolades during the past year.

Ani ng Dangal Awards was launched in 2009 and is given as honor and recognition to artists whose works and achievements have placed the Philippines among the best in the world.

For its 10th year, the award was given to 32 artists in cinema, 4 artists in dance, 2 in dramatic arts, 2 in literary arts, 8 artists in music, and 14 in visual arts.

Ani ng Dangal Awards is one of the highlights of NCCA’s celebration of National Arts Month in February. The government cultural agency has lined up several events and activities throughout the month, happening all over the country.

Below are the complete list of awardees:

Cinema

• Ai-Ai Delas Alas, “Area”

• Allen Dizon, “Bomba”

• Ana Capri, “Laut”

• Angel Locsin, “Everything About Her”

• Angeli Nicole Sanoy, “Bomba”

• Hasmine Killip, “Pamilya Ordinaryo”

• Ronwaldo Martin, “Pamilya Ordinaryo”

• Ricky Davao, “Dayang Asu”

• Brillante Mendoza, director

• Lav Diaz, director

• Louie Ignacio, director

• Raymund Ribay Gutierrez, director

• Sheron Dayoc, director

• Gino Jose, director

• Bianca Balbuena, film producer

• Jona Ballaran, costume designer

• Lawrence Fajardo, editor

• “Contestant #4”

• “E. Del Mundo”

• “Fatima Marie Torres and The Invasion Of Space Shuttle Pinas 25”

• “Flip the Record”

• “Imago”

• “Maria”

• “Paglipay”

• “Pamilya Ordinaryo”

• “Pauwi Na”

• “Pitong Kabang Palay”

• “Saving Sally”

• “Sunday Beauty Queen”

• “Women of the Weeping River”

• “1st Sem”

Drama

• Halili-Cruz Dance Company

• Kristel De Catalina

• Power Impact Dancers Sirens

• Upeeps

Dramatic Arts

• Dulaang Filipino

• Gracielle So

Literary Arts

• Gina Apostol

• Luisa Igloria

Music

• Acapellago

• Cipriano de Guzman Jr.

• Darlin Joy Baje

• Imusicapella

• Phisix

• Roi Aldric Trawon

• University of Mindanao Chorale

• UPLB Choral Ensemble

Visual Arts

• Ainer Brean Padrigo

• Bernard Pasatiempo Recirdo 2nd

• Danilo Victoriano

• Donell Gumiran

• Edwin Loyola

• Jaime Sumugat Singlador

• Jophel Botero Ybiosa

• Jose Melencio Brillo

• Maria Angelica Tejada

• Maria Felicity Tejada

• Martha Atienza

• Baloize Art Prize

• Ramon Castillo

• Worth Lodriga