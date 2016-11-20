Jacinto stamps class in PSL National Series

Philippine national junior record holder Jerard Dominic Jacinto continued to make huge waves as he nailed new mark on the second day of the 104th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series at the Rizal Memorial Swimming Pool in Malate, Manila.

Jacinto, a University of the East standout and owner of three University Athletic Association of the Philippines records, stamped his class in the boys’ 15-over 100m backstroke, submitting 1:00.94 to erase the 1:02.95 old mark of Sean Terence Zamora.

Charize Juliana Esmero of University of the Philippines Integrated School also had some shining moments when she smashed records in the girls’ 13-year 200m freestyle in 2:21.47 and 100m backstroke in 1:10.50.

Also notching new marks are Hannah Sanchez in girls’ 12-year 200m freestyle (2:27.72), Aubrey Tom in girls’ 9-year 50m freestyle (32.81), Aishel Cid Evangelista in boys’ 6-under 50m freestyle (38.53) and Gabriel Patag in boys’ 200m breaststroke (2:27.31).

“It’s a testament that our grassroots development program is working as these young swimmers are improving from time to time. We’re happy to see swimmers breaking records as old as six years,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Winning gold medals on the second day are Marc Bryan Dula of Weisenheimer Academy (boys’9-year 50m backstroke, 36.98) and Diliman Preparatory School standouts Jewel Sermonia (girls’ 14-year 50m freestyle, 35.21) and Lee Grant Cabral (boys’ 10-year 50m freestyle, 32.62) as well as Angela Torrico (girls’ 10-year 50m freestyle, 33.19), Angelica Medrano (girls’ 15-over 200m freestyle, 2:34.32) and Recz Edward Agustin (boys’ 15-over 50m freestyle, 29.68).

The other gold medallists are Andrea Ybanez (girls’ 13-year 50m freestyle, 36.15), Marcus De Kam (boys’ 11-year 200m freestyle, 2:26.75), Isabel Baclig (girls’ 14-year 200m freestyle, 2:35 22), Joseph Corpuz (boys’ 12-year 200m freestyle, 2:27.25),

Timothy Bernal (boys’ 13-year 200m freestyle, 2:21.28), Aristeo Marquez (boys’ 14-year 200m freestyle, 2:23.75), Ian Angelo Oki (boys’ 14-year 50m freestyle, 31.66), James Peter Hutchings (boys’ 13-year 50m freestyle, 30.43) and Czesk Valdez (boys’ 9-year 50m freestyle, 35.37).