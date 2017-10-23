Jackie Robinson shatters the color barrier

Never mind if Jackie Robinson, in his brief 10-year Major League Baseball career, failed to even approximate the number of home runs the great Babe Ruth hit in that span. Nor how many bases he stole. How many consecutive games he played. How many championships his team won.

Robinson retired at the start of the 1957 season, a decade after his name appeared in the starting lineup of the Brooklyn Dodgers on the opening day of the 1947 baseball season, making him the first African-American to play in the major leagues after nearly 70 years of discrimination and prejudice.

The Hall of Fame infielder died on October 24, 1972 at age 53 following a heart attack in Stamford, Connecticut. For sociological impact, Robinson arguably was America’s most significant athlete. He pioneered generation of blacks in professional sports after World War II.

The media even ignored he groundbreaking development either because of ignorance over the significance of the event or, most likely, out of the then prevailing sentiment of color segregation. Press accounts of Robinson’s debut were buried at the bottom of their stories.

Not the echo of that breakthrough moment though.

For later that same year, another African-American baseballer, Larry Doby, a former Negro Leaguer, found his name in the Cleveland Indian’s batting roster. It took two more years before full integration came with the Boston Red Sox becoming the last major league team dispense with the color barrier in 1959.

For years, the second baseman, who was to earn the Rookie of the Year and MVP Awards, stood by himself. He had to overcome everything thrown his way from taunts, flashing spikes of rivals to death threats from anonymous haters.

Which was what Dodgers president Branch Rickey was searching for in looking for a man capable of becoming a pioneer black player – a player who could be defiant but not disrespectful. Someone strong enough to take the abuse and humiliation without striking back.

The choice should be not only diplomatic enough to make his mark in the field, but talented enough to make a mark in the field. Mr. Rickey’s scouts found all those traits in Robinson, who, at the athletic field at UCLA, was his division’s leading scorer in basketball, a star halfback in the football team, NCAA broad jump champion and, of course a baseball player. Baseball, ironically, was only the fourth in Robinson’s priorities in college.

In only his first year with the Dodgers, Robinson’s critics found the answers on their questions on his ability after he was named the National League Best Rookie. He sowed his real mettle to years later in 1949, when he hit .342 to lead the NL and was voted the league’s MVP.

In his decade as a Major Leaguer, Robinson turned in a good but not spectacular .311 batting average spiked by 137 homers, 734 RBIs, and 197 stolen bases. What was spectacular in his game was his quickness in running around the bases his cap flying off stealing home plate. Or wading into the raised cleats of a sliding runner while turning double plays. He had a flair.

He was at best in one of baseball’s most beautiful plays – stealing home plate which he succeeded in pulling off 19 times, including that dramatic steal in the first game of the 1955 World Series against the neighbors New York Yankees.

The following year, Robinson and the Yankees faced each other off anew in a World Series rematch, their seventh in 16 years. What made the showdown memorable was, first in Game 5, pitcher Don Larsen hurled a perfect game giving the Yankees 3-2 Series lead.

Second, in Game 6, Robinson smashed a line drive in the extra inning and drove in the inning run tying the Series at 3-run apiece. That turned out to be his last hit as a pro. Robinson though went 0 for m3 in Game 7 won by the Yankees, 9-0, to win the championship.

Prior to the start of the 1957 season, the Dodgers traded Robinson to their bitter rivals New York Giants. Instead of accepting the trade, Robinson opted to hang his playing uniform, ending his historic career.