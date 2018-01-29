Jackson stars in Coffee Lovers’ win over Batangas-EAC

Trevis Jackson came through with a splendid offensive outing as Gamboa Coffee Mix-St. Clare College pulverized Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College, 104-81, to barge into the win column in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Monday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Filipino-American guard Jackson exploded with 30 points on an efficient 12-of-17 shooting clip as the Coffee Lovers notched their breakthrough win.

The 22-year old cager, who also had four rebounds and an assist, said that team chemistry towed Gamboa-St. Clare to its first victory.

“We started to understand each other. That was a big step. This was a big game for us,” said Jackson, who also showed his outside sniping with three triples.

It was a bounce-back win for Gamboa after absorbing a season-opening 68-75 loss to Go For Gold-College of St. Benilde last week.

“The new school-based teams are quite strong. I just told my players to take it one game at a time and give our best every game,” said Gamboa head coach Jino Manansala.

Jackson also redeemed himself following a paltry four-point effort marred by three turnovers last game.

“In the first game, he (Jackson) was a bit nervous. But today, his game came out. That’s why I’m very happy with his performance,” said Manansala of his prized recruit, who suited up for Sacramento State before flying in to the country.

Malian big man Mohammed Pare drilled in a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds while skipper John Ambulodto chipped in 13 markers and nine boards.

Aris Dionisio chalked nine points on top of 17 rebounds and Junjie Hallare also had nine markers for the Coffee Lovers.

After a tightly-contested opening quarter, Gamboa began to break away in the second frame as Pare and Ambulodto poured seven points apiece for a 53-38 halftime lead.

The Coffee Lovers continued to dominate in the third quarter, stretching their cushion to 81-59 with Jackson dropping 12 points.

It was mere formality from then on as Gamboa posted its largest lead at 99-68 with under five minutes remaining to easily cruise to its first win.

Chris Dela Peña paced Batangas-EAC with 14 points and John Paul Maguilano scored 13 points while captain Cedric De Joya had nine markers.

With another beatdown, the Generals dropped to a dismal 0-2 win-loss record.

The scores:

GAMBOA-ST. CLARE (104)— Jackson 30, Pare 18, Ambuludto 13, Dionisio 9, Hallare 9, Bitoon 8, Rubio 6, Rebugio 6, Penaredondo 3, Acuno 2, Alcober 0, Fontanilla 0, Jumaquio 0.

BATANGAS-EAC (81)— Dela Peña 14, Maguliano 13, De Joya 9, E. Mendoza 8, Laude 7, Diego 7, J. Mendoza 6, Bautista 5, Altamirano 4, Tampoc 4, Martin 0, Pate 0.

Quarterscores: 20-21; 53-38; 81-59; 104-81