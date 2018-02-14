Jackstones gets SEC nod for capital stock increase

JACKSTONES Inc. (JAS) said on Tuesday that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had approved an increase in its capital stock from P170 million to P500 million.

Jackstones, a holding company majority owned by Ketton Holdings Inc., said that the increase was intended “to address the negative equity of the company.”

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, Jackstones said it received the Certificate of Approval of Increase from the SEC on February 8.

Formerly known as NextStage Inc., JAS was incorporated in 1964 as a cement company called Pacific Cement. It changed its corporate name to PACEMCO Holdings in 2000 and was converted into a holding company, eventually merging with subsidiary Nextstage in 2001, with PACEMCO as the surviving corporation.

In April 2014, the SEC approved the company’s change in corporate name to its present name. Later that month, JAS sold its corporate assets, consisting of investment in shares of stock of several companies, namely, Mondex Philippines, Inc.; Technology Support Services, Inc.; Infinit-E Asia, Inc.; and Mondex Protector Philippines, Inc.

In October 2014, a group of individual and corporate shareholders sold their shares amounting to 70 percent of the outstanding stock of JAS to Ketton Holdings, Inc., which now holds 54 percent equity in JAS.