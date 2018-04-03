JaDine rakes in P20M over Easter weekend

With Easter always a time for new beginnings, Viva Entertainment started theirs with P20 million at the box office, thanks to superstar couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre.

On Monday, the close to four-decades-old movie company announced on its Instagram account how “Never Not Love You” got off to a winning start at the box office on its opening day on Black Saturday and through to Easter Sunday.

The post read: “Salamat for the genuine support and love!!! Watch it for you to know why it’s the talk of the town & now showing in over 200 cinemas nationwide. “

Never Not Love You is touted as JaDine’s “most mature movie to date” as it follows the relationship of a carefree young couple, Gio (Reid) and Joanne (Lustre), from courtship until they decide to live together in London and break up.

This box office hit comes two years after Reid and Lustre’s last production, “This Time” (2016), and their fifth together after Diary ng Panget” (2014), “Talk Back and You’re Dead” (2014) and “Para sa Hopeless Romantic (2015).

At its helm is noted movie director Antoinette Jadaone who also worked with the couple in their successful ABS-CBN TV series “On the Wings of Love” and “Till I Met You.”