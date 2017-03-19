JaDine US concert tour now on

Sans alleged Tourism Board Promotion sponsorship

March 17 marked the first stop of popular love team JaDine, James Reid and Nadine Lustre’s concert tour across the United States. Dubbed Always Jadine 2017, it will be remembered that this concert series figured in the complaint of an anonymous group of Tourism Promotions Board employees against their chief operating officer, actor and the President’s appointee Cesar Montano for allegedly entering into questionable contracts.

Just before the show premiered at The Colden Theater in Flushing New York on Friday, Jonathan Martin Montelibano, vice president for Sales and Production of Viva Communications Inc. clarified that their production did not receive any TPB sponsorship, purportedly amounting to P12-million based on the complaint filed with the Presidential Action Center.

The executive’s statement read: “At best, all we have is a proposal. Until all approvals are obtained from the proper channels, any supposed sponsorship of the James Reid and Nadine Lustre tour is not binding on Viva. Further, Viva has not received any consideration from the Tourism Promotions Board sponsorship. The JaDine tour will proceed.”

Reid and Lustre are contract stars of Viva talent agency. They shot to fame in Viva produced movies in 2014 [Diary ng Panget, Talk Back and Your Dead], before landing lead roles on prime time on ABS-CBN. Since then, JaDine went on to make more blockbuster movies, bigger teleseryes, and amassed endless endorsements.

Their fan base extending all the way to the US’ Filipino communities, the rest of their stops and tour dates are as follows: the Copernicus Theatre in Chicago, Illinois on March 19 [Monday morning in Manila]; the California Center for the Arts in Escondido, California on March 24; the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California on March 26; the Chabot College Performing Arts Center in Hayward, California on March 31; Ayva Center Concerts and Banquet Houston, Texas on April 1; and the Tropicana in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show will then proceed for its final leg at the World Trade Center in Dubai on May 5.

Always Jadine 2017 is the love team’s second international concert tour. Last year saw the pair in sold out performances in the Middle East, Europe, the US and Canada. This outing is a production of Viva Live and the NY Entourage Productions in the US and by Viva Live, and Etalent International and Frontrow International in Dubai. Also featured in the show are host and comedian Chad Kinis and the Gforce Dancers.