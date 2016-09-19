Jaguar returns to racing in Formula E with Panasonic

Jaguar last week took the wraps off its new electric motor sports future, revealing its Formula E team’s official name, vision, title sponsor, driver line-up and electric racing livery.

Starting this October, Panasonic Jaguar Racing will compete in the third FIA Formula E season with the first all-electric Jaguar racing car in history: the I-TYPE 1.

At the launch event at the Jaguar Collections Center, the new I-TYPE 1 made a dramatic debut driven by the team’s official reserve driver Ho-Pin Tung and outlining the brands commitment to “Race To Innovate” – a mission to change the perception of electric vehicles, to develop new electric technology and to inspire future generations.

In addition, Jaguar revealed an exciting race driver line-up with Adam Carroll and Mitch Evans confirmed to drive the I-TYPE 1 in the team’s inaugural season. This driver line up will spearhead Jaguar’s return to top-level racing.

Jaguar detailed its partnership with Panasonic that will see the leading electronics and automotive technology company partner with the Jaguar Racing Formula E team to develop a future that promises to push the boundaries of electric technology in a performance environment. In addition, Jaguar was pleased to announce Lear Corporation will join the team as an Official Team Partner.

Gerd Mäuser, chairman of Panasonic Jaguar Racing said, “Today marks a new chapter in the history of Jaguar Racing. As the first premium car manufacturer in Formula E we are proud to be back in top-level motor sports. The future is changing and we’re part of that change. We can’t wait to begin racing competitively in inner city locations inspiring a whole new generation of Jaguar racing fans to join us on this exciting journey.

Formula E is the perfect platform to inspire the next generation.”

Largest r&d investor

Jaguar Land Rover employs 9,000 engineers and is Britain’s largest research and development investor across any business sector.

Nick Rogers, executive director, Product Engineering at Jaguar Land Rover, underlined the important role Formula E will play in developing next generation electric vehicle technology and the importance of electric vehicles in Jaguar Land Rover’s future product portfolio.

Rogers said, “Over the next five years we will see more changes in the automotive world than in the last three decades. The championship will enable us to engineer and test our advanced technologies under extreme performance conditions. We will apply this vital knowledge as part of our real world development. At Jaguar Land Rover we employ 9,000 engineers and the team will draw on these engineers to extract data and push the boundaries of electric technology in a race environment.”

The Panasonic Jaguar Racing team has successfully completed 21 days of testing, up to and including the last Formula E public test, which finished at Donington Park Circuit.

James Barclay, Panasonic Jaguar Racing team director said, “Today is a proud moment for myself and the entire Panasonic Jaguar Racing team at our official launch. Everyone has worked very hard over the last nine months to prepare for our debut in the Championship. I am delighted to welcome Adam, Mitch and Ho-Pin, Panasonic, Lear and all of our new fans into the Jaguar family.”

“We want to be successful on and off the track. We know that the challenge will be strong – our competitors have a two-year head start. We will be keeping our expectations in check in our first season. Ultimately we’re here to win but we’re here to innovate too. I would like to thank Jean Todt and his team at the FIA and Alejandro Agag and his team at Formula E for their vision in building this innovative series and for their help and support over the last 12 months with Jaguar’s entry,” Barclay added.