Jahns sets goals for golfing success

Filipino-German Keanu Jahns, 21, turned pro four years ago and is now in his fourth season with the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT).

“I started when I was 12. My dad used to play a lot of golf before. One day, he brought me to a driving range. I started putting a bit and eventually got golf buddies. Golf used to be a weekend thing but now I play golf almost everyday,” said Jahns. “I try to play everyday. If I’m not playing, I am on the driving range working on my swing or the gym—I go to the gym Monday to Friday.”

Jahns’ athletic physique speaks of well-roundedness as an athlete, “I used to play tennis because my mother was a very good player back in her days. From tennis, I went to swimming, football and did taekwondo for a while. I’m into taekwondo for five or six years and it helped me in my balance. Then I played a little of basketball until I found my way to golf.”

Jahns, who is yet to post a major victory is tediously working on his goals, “My best finish was in Luisita, third placer, last month. I’d like to play in the Asian Tour someday. My goal this year is to be in the Top 10 in the order of merit locally and see if I can get a victory or two, let’s see. I am No.12 right now.”

He likewise accepts the fact that excelling in golf requires honing both mind and body, “For you to be prepared, you have to put in the work. You should be comfortable in the golf course—you must not have second thoughts and comfortable with yourself. Mentally, I just try to go out there and play, not really thinking what my score would be. I just take what the course gives me and try not to get upset.”