Jail guard thwarts drug smuggling try

IBA, Zambales: Drug couriers are apparently getting innovative but a vigilant jail guard here thwarted an attempt to smuggle 25 grams of illegal drugs placed inside a water jug into the provincial jail.

Brian Paul Dedicatoria, 32, from Botolan town, arrived at the provincial jail in Barangay Palanginan here at about 1 p.m. bringing a small water jug and informed the guards on duty that he was visiting his wife detained for illegal drugs.

Jail Officer Neil Edward Geroca asked Dedicatoria to open the jug for inspection but he refused and said he will just leave the water container to them.

Geroca became suspicious and promptly asked his fellow jail guards to close all exits and arrested Dedicatoria.

Upon inspection, the jug yielded five sachets of shabu, weighing about five grams each.

Geroca said almost 90 percent of the cases of detainees here involve illegal drugs.

In the past, he added, use and sale of shabu was rampant inside the jail.

“The drugs would be brought in in bulk and later repackage in small packs,” Geroca said.

The practice was stopped after Gov. Amor Deloso, upon assumption of office, replaced the jail warden and personnel and imposed strict rules with the appointment of a jail management consultant.