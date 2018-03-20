Jail officer, guard wounded in Cebu ambush

A jail officer and a security guard were wounded in an ambush by unidentified gunmen in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Police identified the victims as Jail Insp. Edwin Sarcon, 53, of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Visayas (BJMP-7) and security guard Francisco Almoradas Jr., 36. Senior Police Officer 1 Winston Ybañez, homicide investigator of Cebu City Police Office, said Sarcon was driving his silver Isuzu MUX (AEC 6613) on his way to work that stopped on a red traffic light at the corner of V. Rama and R. Duterte Street when he heard a bursts of gunfire. He then saw the gunman from the back firing shots at him. Sarcon, former jail warden of Talisay City Jail, tried to fire back using his 9mm pistol but failed to fire as the magazine dropped. With a graze wound on his nape, Saicon managed to get out of his vehicle and ran to the BJMP-7 office less than 100 meters away from the crime scene. He was later brought to Cebu City Hospital. On the other hand, Almoradas, riding his motorcycle that stopped beside Sarcon’s car, sustained a gunshot wound on his left leg. Police recovered three empty shells of a caliber .45 pistol and three shells of a 9mm firearm. Ybañez said it was possible that two assailants fired at Sarcon’s SUV.