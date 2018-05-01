Jail officer killed in Laguna ambush

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: An officer of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) was shot dead by two assailants while filling up at a gasoline station in Calamba City on Monday morning. Supt Reynaldo Maclang, Calamba City chief of police, said Senior Jail Officer 4 Max Enriquez, BJMP chief escort detailed at Barangay Turbina, Calamba City was onboard a BJMP vehicle and stopped for refill at a gasoline station at about 6 a.m. when the suspects walked by and shot him repeatedly. Enriquez managed to run after the first bursts of gunfire but was chased by the suspects and fired more shots killing him on the spot before escaping on board a motorcycle.