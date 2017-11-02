‘Jail Paolo, Mans if they are involved in drugs’

President Rodrigo Duterte won’t stop authorities from investigating or even putting his son Paolo and son-in-law Manases Carpio in jail if they were indeed involved in the illegal drug trade.

But Duterte said he won’t investigate them because such a probe won’t have credibility before the public.

“I leave it to the independent agencies; the [Commission on] Human Rights, which is making all the noise, and the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation). If they are really guilty, then so be it. I have told you the same thing when I was still [the Davao]mayor. What is my order to the police? Shoot them [drug personalities], even if it is my son,” Duterte said.

“That statement remains [true to this day]. Shoot them. If they will be sent to jail, fine. Such is life. If somebody uses drugs or is in possession of drugs, go ahead and shoot. [Call it] extrajudicial killing, if you want, I can understand,” Duterte added.

Paolo and Carpio, husband of the President’s daughter Sara, the Davao City mayor, were accused of facilitating the shipment of P6.4 billion worth of illegal drugs in May.

Duterte defended his son, however, saying Paolo had been involved in importations through the clothing business of the family of his wife, with whom he eloped at the age of 18.

“The reason why he was there [always in the port], he didn’t finish his studies. So he learned how to do business and had to work with the family of his wife,” Duterte said.

Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th has accused Paolo of being behind the smuggling of the P6.4 billion worth of illegal drugs. During a Senate inquiry, Trillanes dared Paolo to show his back tattoo, which would supposedly prove that Paolo was a member of a Chinese drug syndicate.

Paolo, vice mayor of Davao City, refused to show his tattoo, invoking his right to privacy.

President Duterte eventually let go of Customs chief Nicanor Faeldon over the drug smuggling issue and replaced the former Marine with Isidro Lapeña, a former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency chief.