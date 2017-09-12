Jailed ex-Cebu mayor given ‘special treatment’

An inmate, who was a former Cebu mayor and now a councilor, was allegedly given special treatment in his cell in Medellin District Jail.

A report reached the Cebu Provincial Police Office–Provincial Intelligence Branch (CPPO–PIB) that Medellin town councilor Ricardo Ramirez, who was arrested for illegal possession of firearms and drugs, was allegedly placed in a cell different from that of ordinary inmates.

The Police Regional Office of Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, on Tuesday asked the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP-7) to investigate the report that Ramirez was living a lavish lifestyle in his cell.

Espino called on BJMP-7 to look into the matter because the police no longer had jurisdiction over Ramirez once he wa put in jail.

“We do not have that power because his case was already turned over to the court. The BJMP has custody of him. If there are reports and complaints like this, I think the BJMP will very gladly accept these complaints,” he said.

“With regard to the alleged special treatment, we will course this information to the BJMP as well,” Espino added.

Police searched Ramirez’s house last July on the basis of a court-issued search warrant.

They found an M14 rifle, an M16 rifle, a .30 rifle, a .22 rifle, a 9mm pistol, a .45 pistol, two air guns, drug paraphernalia and a weighing scale.

Ramirez was arrested for illegal possession of firearms and drugs.

In August, he said he was experiencing chest pains and swelling of the legs, forcing BJMP personnel to bring him to the hospital.

The hospital gave no conclusive results of his diagnosis but he was asked to “stay longer,” according to the

report.