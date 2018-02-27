Jaja-led NU takes on Lady Tams today

Pacesetting National University (NU) shoots for its sixth straight win when it tackles a dangerous Far Eastern University side in the University Athletic Association Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament today at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Bulldogs will stake their unblemished record against the Lady Tamaraws at 4 p.m. while University of the Philippines battles University of Santo Tomas (UST) at 2 p.m.

NU is coming off a 25-19, 14-25, 25-19, 28-26 victory over UST on Sunday to claim its fifth win in as many games.

Skipper and national team mainstay Jaja Santiago proved too much against the Tigresses as she scored 19 points on 16 attacks, twin aces and a block to power the Lady Bulldogs to their best start in the league.

“We trust each other and we just follow what our coaches are telling us. We need to keep our composure all throughout the game because we tend to relax when we’re leading,” said the 6-foot-5 versatile attacker.

But it is not just Santiago that makes NU a formidable team.

She is getting ample support from the rest of the Lady Bulldogs including wing spiker Aiko Urdas who contributed 10 markers in their last game, as well as open hitter Audrey Paran opposite spiker Roselyn Doria, who delivered nine points each.

Playmaker Jasmine Nabor, an all-around-player who can also deliver from the attackline, service area and blocking department also had a good showing in all of their five games as well as Filipino-Japanese Risa Sato and libero Gayle Valdez.

But NU will be facing a solid FEU squad with Bernadeth Pons leading the scoring task.

Veterans Chin-chin Basas, Jerilli Malabanan, Heather Guinoo and Kyle Negrito are also expected to deliver as well as middle blocker Celine Domingo, who had a career-high 19 points in their 25-20, 25-17, 24-26, 25-21 win against University of the East.

The Lady Tamaraws are currently solo fourth with a 3-2 mark.

“We need to address our errors. We’re giving away too many points on our errors. We can’t do that especially against a strong team like NU,” FEU mentor George Pascua said referring to their 33 errors against UE.

Games today

(The Arena)

2 p.m. UP vs UST

4 p.m. NU vs FEU