Jake Cuenca injured in road accident

Actor Jake Cuenca sustained injuries after he figured in a bike accident on Tuesday around 7 a.m.

His father, Juanto Cuenca, said in a radio interview on DZMM that a truck made a sudden stop in front of his son while he was biking in the vicinity of the Mall of Asia (MOA) in Pasay City.

“Every morning, Jake trains for Ironman in MOA. That big truck suddenly braked, but he was not able to brake his own bike anymore so he hit the truck,” he said.

According to him, his son was immediately taken to the hospital, and while conscious is still in a lot of pain due to two broken bones on his hands.

“His driver was the one who took him to Medical City because there were no ambulances on site. He also had to have stitches on his chin. They’re still making tests to know if there are any other damages he sustained,” he said.

The Manila Times entertainment columnist MJ Marfori updated on Twitter later in the day that Cuenca was released from the hospital but is scheduled to have his surgery on Friday.

Cuenca has been training for his next IronMan in Cebu. Just last Sunday, he and co-actor Gerald Anderson joined the Ironman 70.3 for the first time in Subic. The two actors will portray the roles of triathletes in the upcoming series of ABS-CBN Ikaw Lang ang Iibigin with Kim Chiu.

While Cuenca and Anderson are relatively new to triathlon, celebrities like Dingdong Dantes, Kim Atienza, Matteo Guidicelli, Piolo Pascual, Ryan Agoncillo, Erwan Heussaff, Drew Arellano, Iya Villana, and Richard Gutierrez have participated in a number of triathlons here in the Philippines and abroad.