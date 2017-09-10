Jake Zyrus: ‘Go ahead—I’m not affected by memes’

Three months after the grand reveal of Jake Zyrus, formerly known as Charice, the artist proudly told In the Know that he has no insecurities right now.

“I’ve been living with insecurities my whole life, bakit hindi matangos ilong ko, papalitan ko kaya? But now, I am at a point that I am just so happy with who I am. I know who I am and that’s what matters. I am comfortable. Hindi ko kailangan ipagpilitan na guwapo ako. I know who I am and I just want people to focus on my music.”

The singer still plans to have a sex change, eventually. “Not now but that’s the end goal,” he reiterated.

Besides the family drama that transpired because from his life story on “Maalaala Mo Kaya?” memes about his acting—especially with his close up crying—spread like wildfire. His reaction, “Hello! Naaalala ko pa nga before the meme about my pancit canton hair! Go lang guys hindi ako apektado sa memes niyo. By all means.”

On the contrary, he is excited to reveal the new Jake Zyrus on his concert come October 6 at Music Museum as The Manila Times Entertainment previously reported.

And yes, Jake told In the Know that new ladylove, nutritionist Shyre Aquino will be there for support. They have been openly posting pictures as a couple on social media. According to the singer, that’s all they will share about their relationship.

“I want to do it differently this time. Alam ko ang showbiz and I am glad she understands. I want some things about our relationship to be shared by just the two of us.”

***

Another artist has gone the internet streaming route! Lady Gaga will share the most intimate and pivotal parts of her career during an eight month shoot with family and friends via her new documentary, “Gaga: Five Foot Two.” It is directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Chris Moukarbel (“Banksy Does New York,” “Me at the Zoo”), and the film is shot in the style of cinema verité, giving viewers unfiltered, behind-the-scenes access as Gaga spends time with close friends and family members, records and releases her 2016 album “Joanne,” and deals with personal struggles.

On top of professional triumphs, viewers will see her cope with intense emotional and physical pain. Other moments reflect more ordinary aspects of her life—whether it’s attending a family christening, visiting her grandmother or cooking and playing with her dogs at home. The film may help viewers understand how all of these experiences have contributed to Gaga’s art. And how, in just a few years, the five-foot-two performer has become such a relatable and beloved figure worldwide.

Watch this on Netflix starting September 22.

***

Blind item:

The tides have turned for this couple! Before, the girl was the one madly in love with the guy, but this time, it seems that the guy does not want to work without the girl! Even their management is having the hardest time to give them separate work since the guy becomes unprofessional without the lady in his life. People around them are even wondering what mojo the girl has that she became his kryptonite! Their home station plans to start giving them separate projects and finally build them up separately. Good luck with that!

***

Until next week, ta-ta!