Jake Zyrus opens up about depression, suicidal thoughts

It happens to the best in showbiz, and Jake Zyrus (formerly known as Charice Pempengco) was among those who had difficulty constantly living life in the spotlight.

We caught up with Jake at the newly opened Axiaa Hotel in Quezon City where the singer held a 10th anniversary concert press conference.

Following Sarah Geronimo’s now infamous breakdown at her Las Vegas concert the past week, Jake opened up about a dark phase when, still as Charice, “Hindi ko siya na-handle nang maganda sa totoo lang. Hindi naman po ako superhero na pag dumating ang depression I would say, ‘Oh I am strong, kaya ko ito’.”

Jake fully supports Sarah and even backed her up by saying emotional struggles are the hardest for artists and performers because, “people expect you to be happy kasi all the time. They expect you to be the one to give them joy. Paano na lang, di ba, if kami ang nalulungkot?”

Jake also offered a piece of advice for fans to be more understanding.

“Normal lang po yun. Minsan, di ba, like sina Celine Dion, Mariah Carey… sometimes they cancel shows kapag hindi nila kaya. Yun ang kailangang intindihin ng mga fans dahil ako, fan din ako. Yun ang kailangang intindihin, kaysa naman talagang mapagod ang isang singer.”

“Napakahirap, napakahirap talaga,” Jake continued. “Kung talagang alam ng isang singer na hindi mo kaya, it’s okay.”

According to the artist once dubbed by Oprah as “the most talented girl in the world,” there was even a time suicide came to mind.

Jake was in an extreme state of confusion, detailing, “Ito yung tipong nakatulala ka lang and lahat ng weakness mo papasok sa ‘yo. Marahas talaga like suicide attempts and everything.”

Thankfully, Jake got through the ordeal and is finally happy and content, both personally and as an artist at this point in life.

If there was a lesson that stuck with Jake, it is this: “Ang na-realize ko na kailangan ko noong time na yun ay hindi lang mga tao na makikinig sa akin. Iba po kasi yung mga taong makikinig lang sa iyo sa mga tao na iintindihin ka.”

Jake’s upcoming anniversary concert is titled “Music And Me” to celebrate the artist’s first decade in the music industry.

With his hormonal treatments, the singer further imparted that besides being a pop belter, Jake’s voice has now has fully transformed into the likes of Frank Sinatra.

“Sa concert ko po huwag na nila asahan si Charice. I’m now inspired by the music of Shawn Mendez as well and enjoying singing songs like ‘Fly Me To The Moon,’ which really fits my range as a performer.”

Catch Jake on May 25 at SM North Edsa Skydome.

