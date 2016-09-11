Jalalon bags NCAA POW award anew

Arellano University realized its immediate goal in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 men’s basketball tournament and the Chiefs have star guard Jiovani Jalalon to thank for.

With his family watching him up close and personal, the 5-foot-10 Jalalon came through with a pair of Most Valuable Player-worthy performances last week, towing the Chiefs to the Final Four round with three games to spare in the double-round of eliminations.

It was also enough for Jalalon to clinch the Accel Quantum/3XVI-NCAA Press Corps Player of the Week citation. Proving he’s more than just a playmaker, Jalalon took charge in the stretch as he fired 15 of his season-high 33 markers in the fourth canto, helping Arellano stave off gritty Lyceum, 78-75, on Tuesday. Far from done, Jalalon came up with another all-around brilliance in Arellano’s 83-74 victory over defending champion Letran three days after, piling up 22 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

Behind Jalalon’s notable exploits, the Chiefs stayed on top with a 12-3 mark and joined season hosts, the San Beda Red Lions, as early entrants to the Final Four stage, giving them some sorts of redemption after missing the trip last year.

Giving Jalalon added motivation was the presence of their family, led by father Vicente and mother Jocelyn who flew from Cagayan de Oro City over the weekend to watch him play live for the first time this year.

Jalalon averaged 27.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in the Chiefs’ past two victories. Already assured of a semis berth, Jalalon vowed there will be no let-up among the Chiefs.