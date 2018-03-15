Jalalon shines as Magnolia seizes series lead over NLEX

Jio Jalalon took charge of offense and led Magnolia to a 106-99 triumph against Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) on Wednesday in Game 3 of the best-of-seven semifinals of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Jalalon finished with 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field on top of five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Ian Sangalang posted 10 of his 24 points in the last period as the Hotshots seized the series 2-1 despite being undermanned in the last two games.

“It’s all about the team effort sustaining our aggressiveness, energy and intensity. Our game plan was to sustain the momentum of Game 2. I’m thankful to Rafi (Reavis) and Ian (Sangalang) on both ends. We really need to dig deep because we are really undermanned,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.

Rome Dela Rosa notched 17 points and seven rebounds, while Paul Lee contributed 14 points and six assists also for the Hotshots.

Magnolia also beat the Road Warriors 99-84 in Game 2 last Monday.

“Actually, I’m texting Jio (Jalalon) that if he wants to establish his name in the PBA, he needs this series to get his momentum and confidence. I’m happy that he responded well to my challenge,” added Victolero.

Rookie Kiefer Ravena finished with 20 points and five assists to lead the Road Warriors. Game 4 will be on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Scores:

MAGNOLIA 106 – Jalalon 25, Sangalang 24, Dela Rosa 17, Lee 14, Ramos 7, Simon 7, Barroca 6, Herndon 4, Reavis 2, Brondial 0, Pascual 0.

NLEX 99 – Ravena 20, Alas 15, Quinahan 13, Miranda 11, Fonacier 10, Mallari 9, Al-Hussaini 8, Gotladera 6, Tiongson 3, Taulava 2, Baguio 2.

Quarters: 24-27, 53-51, 79-78, 106-99.