Jalosjos up for presidential pardon

Former Zamboanga del Norte congressman Romeo Jalosjos, who was convicted in 1997 for two counts of statutory rape, was included in the list of 36 applicants for presidential pardon.

A Makati City court sentenced Jalosjos to two life terms but former President Gloria Arroyo commuted his sentence to 16 years. He was released in March 2009.

Jalosjos is now 76 years old.

When he was released from jail, Jalosjos had said that he will seek absolute pardon so that his civil and political rights will be restored.