Jamaica, Colombia, South Africa in Miss Universe Top 3

JAMAICA’s Davina Bennett, Colombia’s Laura Gonzalez, and South Africa’s Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters have earned a spot in the Top 3 and the chance to be the next Miss Universe.

As of posting time, the candidates are in the Question and Answer portion of the competition.

They were asked: What quality in yourself that you are most proud of and how do you apply that quality to your time as Miss Universe?

Miss Philippines’ Rachel Peters failed to advance to the Top 5 but was a crowd favorite in the annual event held in Las Vegas on Sunday, local time.