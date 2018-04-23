James Reid morphs into an acting idol

James Reid definitely has the looks of a star, boosted by his singing and dancing skills; but despite several hit teleseryes and blockbuster movies, there have long remained doubts about his acting capabilities—that is, until “Never Not Love You” hit cinemas these last few weeks to box office success.

Noted as Reid and perennial co-star and real-life girlfriend Nadine Lustre’s most mature movie to date, the Viva Entertainment release cemented the latter’s acting prowess while proving critics that her man can hold his own in portraying a very challenging character as reckless lovers Joanne and Gio respectively.

Under the direction of Antoinette Jadaone, Reid and Lustre both received glowing reviews, proven by the fact that the movie is still showing in several cinemas three weeks since opening day.

Arguably though, viewers were more surprised to see Reid, whose acting gigs outside their love team JaDine had been a mix of fantasy and comedies, in an intense portrayal.

As Twitter user @stevemmp_22 wrote, “I believe this is a breakthrough performance for @tellemjaye. His delivery [of lines and emotions]is straight to the point. He showed that he is not the type of star that only catches the audience’s attention with a matinee idol’s smile. His acting is solid,”

@MASosyolohiya, on the other hand, went as far as saying, “If award-giving bodies would be fair, James could get his very first acting award, a grand slam perhaps?”

Moreover, even the Cinema Evaluation Board (CEB), which gave the movie a Grade A for meeting their standards, took notice of Reid and even compared his acting with that of late Hollywood icon James Dean.

“James Reid did not disappoint, channeling his inner James Dean to the big screen well into another century,” CEB wrote in its report.

‘Overwhelmed’

With such positive reviews, one can only expect Reid to be floored.

“I was overwhelmed most especially because at first I was so nervous about my performance,” Reid shared at the sidelines of his launch as the new endorser of soft drink brand Mountain Dew.

Asked why he was anxious, he elaborated, “Because the script was heavily character-based, not storyline-based. And so, it put a lot of pressure on me and Nadine.”

And if those who have seen the movie are commending Reid for his natural acting, the actor further revealed that all he had to do was to dig deep into his own emotions.

“Actually, to be honest, the character you see there is very close to me in real life; I was really trying to be as natural as possible,” he said with a smile.

What’s next for JaDine

Raking in box office sales of P92 million as of April 15—closing in on their movie “Diary ng Panget’s” estimated P120 million, and their highest grossing title to date—Never Not Love You is shaping up to be another milestone for the love team.

According to Reid, however, fans will have to wait a while longer before they shoot another movie again, as he and Lustre will only work on musical collaborations for a time.

“We have a bunch of solo projects after Never Not Love You. Maybe our next would be a song that I am producing for the both of us,” he shared.

The actor is currently busy shooting for the Filipino film adaptation of the Korean movie “Miss Granny” opposite Sarah Geronimo who will be playing the titular role.

“We’ll resume shooting in May. It’s a funny movie cause my character falls in love with Sarah who I don’t know is my grandma.”

Reid is also in the middle of shooting the film adaptation of the quintessential Filipino comic hero Pedro Penduko.

Best of all, his relationship with Lustre is going strong, which is why they are both inspired to pursue their careers even in separate projects.

“I just feel happy, blessed and lucky,” ended showbiz’ latest acting idol.