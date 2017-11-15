James Reid is on a roll

Matinee idol talks about MTV Europe win, new fantasy movie and latest ‘seamless’ endorsement

Just four days after James Reid held a press conference for his latest camera brand endorsement, the singer-actor was named Southeast Asia’s Best Act at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Held at London’s The SSE Arena in Wembley on Sunday (Monday in Manila), the Viva contract artist and ABS-CBN talent won over such performers in the region as Faizal Tahir (Malaysia), Dam Vinh Hung (Vietnam), Isyana Sarasvati (Indonesia), Slot Machine (Thailand), The Sam Willows (Singapore) and Palitchoke Ayanaputra (Thailand).

Canadian artist Shawn Mendes was the biggest winner of the night, clinching four awards out of his total five nominations, including Best Artist and Best Song for “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

Reid was overjoyed upon learning of his win on Twitter all the way at a gig in Pangasinan. He tweeted back, “From the bottom of my heart, thank you!”

Later, in a recorded video posted on the MTV Asia website, the Filipino-Australian thanked the music channel as well as the fans of his love team with onscreen partner and real-life girlfriend Nadine Lustre, who boosted his popularity.

“It is such an honor to be representing the Philippines and with this recognition, I will keep on making music and bring the Philippines to the world stage,” he said.

“At siyempre, maraming-maraming salamat po sa lahat ng bumoto sa akin. JaDine fans, mahal ko kayo.”

In 2015, Reid and Lustre experienced their first ever nomination at the MTV Europe Music Awards for the same category.

For this particular nomination, his music video for the single “Turning Up” earned him his big win.

Emphatic photographer

Meanwhile, Reid makes sure that despite his demanding work schedule, he still makes time to enjoy his hobby in photography. Of course, even this part of his life has earned attention and praise from his fans, what with his 3.7 million followers on Instagram.

Known for his well-curated social media feed, Reid was a natural choice to banner the new rangefinder style, mirrorless and ultra-compact camera – the Fujifilm X-E3, which he said is highly recommended for those who want to seamlessly upload photos directly to smartphones tablets.

“The biggest thing I’ve noticed [with this camera]is the fact that there’s no D-Pad. This is a step towards to the future of cameras. It’s all touchscreen now. It has less buttons, less confusing. It’s more intuitive, just swipe up and up,” he said.

Chatting with The Manila Times, the photo buff said his girlfriend continues to be his choicest model, besides sceneries from his travels and capturing the mood of people in general.

‘Pedro Penduko’

Reid then clarified that his announced starring role in the movie “Pedro Penduko” is different from the outings of Janno Gibbs and Matt Evans who essayed the small-screen version.

“It’s based on the new comic book [by Regene Estolatan],” he further told The Manila Times.

In this version, a teen named Peter Harris, raised in the US by an adoptive father who dies, returns to the Philippines to find his mother. In the course of his search, he also discovers supernatural powers he cannot explain.

“Maraming magic. Action-fantasy. And I’m happy to play a superhero,” he said. Of course, Lustre is also in the movie, but Reid would rather leave it to the actual movie run for viewers to find out how their characters cross.