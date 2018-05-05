James still King

This year was supposed to be the start of his decline, the year he could no longer carry Cleveland on his back. Naysayers would point to how the Cavs hobbled to a 50-32 record, placing only 4th in the Eastern Conference during the regular season. They also noted that it took Cleveland 7 games to dispose of a young Indiana Pacers team in the first round of the playoffs. At 33 years old and 15 seasons under his many championship belts, LeBron “The King” James continues to defy Father Time.

Yesterday, he came up with another royal performance posting 43 points, 14 assists, and 8 rebounds to lead the Cavs to a 128-110 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. In Game 1, King James had a triple-double scoring 26 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds to lead the Cavs to a miracle 113-112 overtime win. The Cavs now head home to the Quicken Loans Arena with a commanding 2-0 lead over the best team in East.

James continues to literally and figuratively carry the Cavaliers on his back despite a challenging season. If you recall, the Cavaliers lost All-Star Kyrie Irving after he demanded a trade in the offseason. His main “replacements” namely Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder have since been traded and the team had to integrate three role players during the season. The team has also been hobbled by various injuries to key players.

Still, James’ ability to wear a cape and turn on his superpowers during the playoffs is really impressive. He has stepped it up a notch again and is averaging 33.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 8.1 assists in the playoffs. This is a player that has been to the NBA Finals eight times including seven times in the last seven years.

The real question really is can James sustain this level of play all throughout the playoffs. To put things in perspective, James logged 3,026 minutes in the regular season playing 82 games. If my calculations are correct, he is playing around 42 minutes per game in the playoffs and added another 380 minutes to his odometer so far. James needs help and he needs it now.

Basketball is a five-man game and hopefully, some of his teammates step up in a big way if and when they go deeper in the playoffs.

The Toronto Raptors look lost and they now have to win games in the tough Q Arena where the Cavs rarely lose. James has been the reason why the Raptors have been eliminated in the past two years.

Make no mistake, King James the playoff version has arrived and it looks like he will register his 9th Finals appearance. Long live the king!

