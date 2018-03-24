Jan budget surplus traced to Train boost

The government posted a budget surplus in January as spending was overtaken by tax reform-boosted revenues.

The month’s P10.2-billion surplus was higher than the P2.2 billion recorded a year earlier, the Treasury bureau reported on Friday.

Government revenues rose by 19 percent year on year to P238.9 billion while disbursements totaled P228.7 billion, 15 percent higher.

“All major collecting agencies of the government posted positive year-on-year growth,” the Treasury said in a statement.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue accounted for the bulk of revenues, with implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Act driving a 19-percent growth in collections to P175.6 billion.

Also posting double-digit growth was the Bureau of Customs, which netted P40.8 billion — up 14 percent — on the back of improved collection efficiency and an intensified anti-corruption and anti-smuggling drive.

Income generated and collected by the Treasury slightly increased to P8.1 billion, attributed to higher income from national government deposits, remittances of the government’s share of Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. and Manila International Airport Authority profits and other government service income.

These more than compensated for lower investment income from the Bond Sinking Fund.

Non-tax collections from other offices, meanwhile, grew by 71 percent to P13.1 billion, mainly due to improved collections.

Expenditures, on the other hand, were driven by ramped-up infrastructure spending as well as the implementation of the third tranche of compensation adjustments for government employees.

The bulk of government spending for the month was for items classified as “others,” which rose by 19 percent to P185.2 billion.

Interest payments totalled P43.5 billion, up 3 percent from last year. The Treasury traced this to higher domestic interest payments, mainly on account of coupon payments for 2017 issuances.

“This more than offset the lower foreign interest payment posted for the period due to the maturity of global bonds in 2017,” it added.

The primary balance hit a surplus of P53.7 billion, wider than last year’s P44.6 billion surplus.

Sought for comment, Security Bank Corp. economist and Assistant Vice-President Angelo Taningco said January’s fiscal surplus was expected given the Train law’s implementation.

Moreover, a relatively small fiscal gap is normal during the first month of the year, he added.

“But I expect government spending to pick up pace to be supported by the ‘Build Build Build’ infrastructure program and therefore fiscal deficits are likely to be recorded in the subsequent months,” Taningco pointed out.

Still, he expects the full-year deficit to fall short of the 3 percent of gross domestic ceiling target, hitting 2.7 percent, as “spending will still be hampered by absorptive capacity constraints and that government revenue growth will likely be strong amid the Train.”