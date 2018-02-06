Jan inflation hits 4%, highest in 3 yrs

INFLATION accelerated to 4 percent in January, the highest in more than three years, due to the impact of the first round of tax reform and higher fuel and food prices, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Tuesday.

January inflation was higher than the 3.3 percent posted in December and the 2.7 percent recorded a year earlier. Inflation last hit the 4-percent level in October 2014, when it was recorded at 4.3 percent.

The January 2018 inflation figure came in higher than the 3.5 percent average forecast of economists polled by The Manila Times and the 3.3 percent projection of the Department of Finance.

It also hit the ceiling of the BSP’s forecast range for the month of 3.5 percent to 4 percent.

“The higher January 2018 reading was expected by the BSP although it is at the top end of our forecast for the month,” BSP Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. told reporters in a message.

Espenilla said the high inflation rate in January was due mainly to the combined first round effects of the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law, and higher oil and food prices.

But he added that these were temporary drivers of inflation and would eventually stabilize.

“Nevertheless, BSP will be closely monitoring the situation and stand ready to take timely action based on our evaluation of all relevant data,” Espenilla said.