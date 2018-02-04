Janda, Cusing shine in 2018 Bolles School Sharks TYR

Philippine Swimming League (PSL) standouts Master Charles Janda and Paul Christian King Cusing pulled off stellar performances in their respective events in the 2018 Bolles School Sharks TYR February swimming competition being held at the Cecil Aquatics Center in Jacksonville, Florida.

Janda dominated the boys’ 9-year 100 butterfly with a one minute and 19.63 second finish to outclass South Korean Christopher Jeong’s 1:21.25.

Prior to the butterfly event, the Bataan pride finished third in the 50 backstroke with 36.87 seconds.

He was behind winner Ryan Sepulveda (36.77) and second placer Clay Magyar (36.85).

Cusing, who has been competing in international competitions in Australia, Japan and United Arab Emirates, finished second in the boys’ 17-year 100 butterfly with time record of 53.16 seconds.

“The kids perform well despite the cold temperature. They’re not used to competing in a cold weather but I am proud of them and it was a very good exposure for them. I salute them and congratulations to all of them,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Still on the hunt for medals are PSL swimmers Francino Archer Corpuz (boys’ 10-under), Paula Carmela Cusing (girls’ 14-year), Joaquin Federico Mirasol (boys’ 11-year), Raindale Ching (boys’ 13-year) Sophia Anne Barcelo (girls’ 12-year), Sofia Mae Ching (girls’ 10-under) and Jazmine Francheska Mirasol (girls’ 19-year).

“Next time we will bring more swimmers. Some of the PSL swimmers are in National Capital Region Palarong Pambansa qualifying tournament,” added Papa.

Corpuz will see action in the 50m breaststroke while Paula Carmela aims for medals in the 100m backstroke, 100m Individual Medley and 50m butterly in the tournament that drew more than 600 participants.

University of the Philippines bet Trisha Anne Oliveros also takes center stage today in the girls’ 15-over 100m freestyle and 50m freestyle events.

“We’re so thankful to the Bolles School Sharks headed by Jon Sakovich for inviting us in this competition. It’s a big help for our young swimmers who will be the future of Philippine swimming,” Papa said.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

THE TIMES