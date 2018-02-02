Janda first to see action in Bolles School Sharks TYR

Philippine Swiming League (PSL) standout Master Charles Janda opens the country’s campaign in the 2018 Bolles School Sharks TYR February swimming competition as he competes in the boys’ 10-under category on Friday (Saturday in Manila) at the Cecil Aquatics Center in Jacksonville, Florida

Janda, a Most Outstanding Swimmer awardee in the Buccaneers Swimming Championship in Japan, guns for medals in the 200m Individual Medley (IM), 500m freestyle, 200m freestyle and 100m butterfly.

“It’s going to be a tough one for Master Charles as he goes up against older and taller opponents. But this kid has a strong fighting heart. We’re hoping for the best,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

Also competing in the opening day are Diliman Preparatory School standouts Paul Christian King Cusing (boys’ 15-over 400m IM and 100m butterfly), Francino Archer Corpuz (boys’ 10-under 200m freestyle and 50m freestyle), and Paula Carmela Cusing (girls’ 14-year 400m IM and 100m butterfly).

“These swimmers are motivated and willing to learn from this experience. We know how strong the field is but they’re all excited to meet their counterparts and gain new friends. It’s not just about the competition. It’s about learning from the competition and apply it for future tournaments,” added Papa.

The other members of the team seeing action in the first day of the competition are Joaquin Federico Mirasol (boys’ 11-12 200m IM and 50m freestyle), Raindale Ching (boys’ 13-year 200m freestyle and 100m breaststroke), Sophia Anne Barcelo (girls’ 12-year 200m freestyle and 200m backstroke), Sofia Mae Ching (girls’ 10-under 200m IM and 200m freestyle) and Jazmine Francheska Mirasol (girls’ 15-over 200m freestyle and 100m breaststroke).

University of the Philippines standout Trisha Anne Oliveros is the last to compete as she takes part in the girls’ 15-over 100m freestyle and 50m freestyle on Sunday (Monday in Manila).

More than 600 tankers are expected to show up in the three-day meet hosted by the Bolles School Sharks headed by multi-titled mentor Jon Sakovic.

“We are thankful to the Bolles School Sharks for inviting us in this competition. It’s a good opportunity for our young swimmers and we’re looking forward to send more PSL tankers to Florida in the future,” said Papa.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

