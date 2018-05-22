Janella Salvador ‘so connected’ with new partner Jameson Blake

Time and again, love teams have proven their success in the entertainment industry especially in a country where most of its people are rooting for happy endings.

More admirably, however, are love teams who portrayed the most iconic couples on screen even if they are not romantically involved in real life.

Tinseltown has Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks in “Sleepless in Seattle” (1993), Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in “Notting Hill” (1999), and Julia and Richard Gere in “Pretty Woman” (1990) and “Runaway Bride” (1999) whose chemistry on the big screen drew moviegoers regardless of their relationship off screen.

In the Philippines, while most love teams take their romance from reel to real, there are some standout whose pair-ups connected to the audience such as John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo in “One More Chance”, Cruz and Sarah Geronimo in “A Very Special Love”, Piolo Pascual and Toni Gonzaga in “Starting Over Again,” and Angelica Panganiban and JM De Guzman in “That Thing Called Tadhana.”

These team-ups never had romantic involvement, but their chemistry on the big screen drew moviegoers and made their movies huge earners in the box-office.

It is the kind of success that new love team Janella Salvador and Jameson Blake hopes to achieve in their new movie under Regal Film, Inc. entitled “So Connected.”

As it turned out, it did not take long for these young stars to realize their chemistry after they met on the set to start filming.

“I met her in the set. I saw that there is a chemistry, we don’t need to exert effort, it comes out naturally, that’s what I noticed,” Blake said in an interview.

It will be remembered that in several interviews dating back as early as 2015, Blake has been consistently naming Salvador as his celebrity crush whom he wanted to work with.

Asked how his first meeting with Janella was, Jameson described, “More than I expected. She was really approachable and nice to talk to. We were able to tell stories to each other so I got along with her easily.”

On her part, Salvador shared that the whole process was a breeze to both of them.

“He’s very nice, actually. I have no problem working with him at all because his aura is very light. The whole filming is fun, good vibes everyday that’s why I am very happy I get to work with him,” Salvador expressed.

That is not say however that their team-up did not come without challenges.

It can be remembered that Salvador was paired with actor-singer Elmo Magalona on several projects before. Their fans and supporters collectively call the two young celebrities as “ElNella.”

As such, Blake received negative criticisms over his team-up with Salvador in the movie. According to the 20-year-old actor, he was even branded as a “user” who allegedly uses the young actress to rise to prominence.

Salvador’s fans also did not take it lightly when he addressed the young actress Trisha, her character name in So Connected, in sending out a birthday greeting for the actress back in March.

“They say I’m a user, that I was using her for my fame. I wasn’t basically promoting. I don’t want to fight them. I had my fans fighting them so I just let that happen. It was a riot,” Blake shared.

To this Blake said he learned a valuable lesson, “No matter if you say the greatest thing, the best thing, there will always be people saying bad things about you. We cannot avoid the situation. I’ll just leave it there. Janella knows that as well. We’re aware of that.”

As So Connected is Salvador’s first project without her usual on screen partner, Salvador admitted she understands why some of the ElNella fans reacted that way.

“I always say that I really understand them. They feel bad of course they’re not used to seeing me and Elmo together on screen so I really feel for them. But I just hope there’s no hate. Now, if you want to support, just support your idols. It doesn’t just go for the ElNella fans,” Salvador explained.

“It goes to both my fans and Jameson also. We hope there’s no fighting and just support the idols. They don’t have to say bad things against the person they’re not supporting, yun lang,” she added.

But Salvador is up to the challenge to make his team-up with Blake work despite the onset criticisms.

“It’s always nice to try something new and I think it’s good growth as an actress,” she ended.

In the movie, Blake plays Karter, a video editor for a web channel whose phone got stolen by a crook. By twist of fate, the phone falls into the hands of Trisha, an independent young woman trying to support her family.

Through modern technology, Karter gets a glimpse of Trisha’s life in videos and photos uploaded in the online world and finds himself slowly falling for her and then resolves to find her.

Question is, will he be able to convince Trisha that they have a genuine connection and win her heart?

So Connected opens today. It also stars Paulo Angeles, Krystal Brimner, Cherise Castro, Ruby Rodriguez, Rolando Inocencio and is directed by Jason Paul Laxamana.