Janine Gutierrez leads WWF fundraising hour

Since becoming a celebrity ambassador of World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), actress Janine Gutierrez has already supported activities of the advocacy organization the past year, including Earth Hour, Sustainable Food, Sustainable Future Fundraising Dinner, Partners’ Night 2017, and a WWF-Philippines site visit in Donsol, Sorsogon.

In December, the National Youth Ambassador of WWF Philippines, who is a passionate advocate of proper waste and disposal, became an actual on-ground fundraiser for a day at the Lucky Chinatown in Manila.

“I am so glad that I am doing a lot more now to protect our environment. Our activities here in WWF-Philippines encourage everyone, especially the youth, to take an active role in protecting and preserving our planet because together we can make everything possible,” Janine said.

The event was one of the activities of WWF celebrity ambassadors to spread awareness on pressing environmental issues and a way to introduce the Individual Donor Program (IDP) to the public. Through IDP, conscientious individuals are encouraged to directly contribute in the conservation efforts of WWF-Philippines all over the country by signing up at booths in selected malls and venues or via online.

Lucky Chinatown was a perfect venue for the fundraising event as it has partnered up with WWF-Philippines for its Panda-themed holidays. The festivities which culminated on December 31 featured the “Adopt-A-Panda” campaign, which allowed shoppers to take home a panda stuffed toy, a WWF pin, and an official (virtual) adoption certificate.

With over five million supporters and a global network active in over 100 countries, WWF is one of the largest and most respected independent conservation organizations in the world. Its mission is to stop the degradation of the Earth’s natural environment and to build a future in which humans live in harmony with nature, by conserving the world’s biological diversity, ensuring that the use of renewable natural resources is sustainable, as well as promoting the reduction of pollution and wasteful consumption.