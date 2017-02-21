Janitor drowns in Pangasinan

MANGATAREM, Pangasinan: A 30-year-old janitor drowned in Pacalat River here on Sunday. He was identified as Eduardo Montero of 199 Calamba Street, Talayan Village, Quezon City (Metro Manila). Investigators said Montero and his workmates had a drinking session before they went swimming. His body was later discovered floating in the river and he was believed to have drowned. His friends told investigator that Montero was under the influence of liquor and did not know how to swim.